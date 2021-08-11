Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

Arman-e Melli:
Grief in Barcelona, celebration in Paris
Asia:
Iraqi FM arrives in Tehran
Fuad Hussein meets Javad Zarif
Aftab:
Riyadh's interest in uniformity of power in Iran
Ebtekar:
Resolving Afghan crisis goes beyond statement
Iran-Israel maritime tension barrier to reviving JCPOA?
Etemad:
Raeisi issues 9 orders for confrontation with coronavirus
Can al-Kadhimi persuade Raeisi and bin Salman to negotiate?
Etela'at:
Raeisi: Foreign interference in regional affair threatening
US imposed sanctions on Resistance movements in region
Iran:
Iraqi FM invites Raeisi to attend regional summit in Baghdad
Javan:
Raeisi orders to accelerate import of COVID-19 vaccines
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Massacre of 342 civilians in Helmand by the Taliban
Kayhan:
Japan ready to cooperate with Tehran under Raeisi administration
ZZ/
Your Comment