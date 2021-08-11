Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

Arman-e Melli:

Grief in Barcelona, celebration in Paris

Asia:

Iraqi FM arrives in Tehran

Fuad Hussein meets Javad Zarif

Aftab:

Riyadh's interest in uniformity of power in Iran

Ebtekar:

Resolving Afghan crisis goes beyond statement

Iran-Israel maritime tension barrier to reviving JCPOA?

Etemad:

Raeisi issues 9 orders for confrontation with coronavirus

Can al-Kadhimi persuade Raeisi and bin Salman to negotiate?

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Foreign interference in regional affair threatening

US imposed sanctions on Resistance movements in region

Iran:

Iraqi FM invites Raeisi to attend regional summit in Baghdad

Javan:

Raeisi orders to accelerate import of COVID-19 vaccines

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Massacre of 342 civilians in Helmand by the Taliban

Kayhan:

Japan ready to cooperate with Tehran under Raeisi administration

