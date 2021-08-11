  1. Iran
Aug 11, 2021, 8:52 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, August 11.

Arman-e Melli:

Grief in Barcelona, celebration in Paris

Asia:

Iraqi FM arrives in Tehran

Fuad Hussein meets Javad Zarif

Aftab:

Riyadh's interest in uniformity of power in Iran

Ebtekar:

Resolving Afghan crisis goes beyond statement

Iran-Israel maritime tension barrier to reviving JCPOA?

Etemad:

Raeisi issues 9 orders for confrontation with coronavirus

Can al-Kadhimi persuade Raeisi and bin Salman to negotiate?

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Foreign interference in regional affair threatening

US imposed sanctions on Resistance movements in region

Iran:

Iraqi FM invites Raeisi to attend regional summit in Baghdad

Javan:

Raeisi orders to accelerate import of COVID-19 vaccines

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Massacre of 342 civilians in Helmand by the Taliban

Kayhan:

Japan ready to cooperate with Tehran under Raeisi administration

ZZ/

News Code 177224
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177224/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News