Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 10

No Iranian living abroad banned from entering country: Judiciary Chief
French President, Raeisi hold phone talks
Japanese FM due in Tehran
Iraq planning for Raeisi’s visit to Baghdad
What is behind West’s military pressure on Iran
All pandemic records broken in Tehran
Iran voices deep concern over Afghanistan situation, criticizes UK, EU
Iraqi FM to visit Iran with a message from al-Kadhimi for Raeisi
Rights of Iranian nation should be secured in any negotiation: Raeisi tells Macron
Khatibzadeh names security of Persian Gulf as Iran’s redline
Imminent summit of regional countries in Baghdad
Foreign Ministry Spox: Negotiations will surely be followed in the new administration
Signs of Iran’s change in diplomacy; West has received the message
100k missiles ready for launch against Israel: ex-Zionist official
