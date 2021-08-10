  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 10

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 10.

Asia:

No Iranian living abroad banned from entering country: Judiciary Chief

French President, Raeisi hold phone talks

Japanese FM due in Tehran

Iraq planning for Raeisi’s visit to Baghdad

Ebtekar:

What is behind West’s military pressure on Iran

All pandemic records broken in Tehran

Iran voices deep concern over Afghanistan situation, criticizes UK, EU

Ettela’at:

Coronavirus infections, deaths hit new record high

Iraqi FM to visit Iran with a message from al-Kadhimi for Raeisi

Rights of Iranian nation should be secured in any negotiation: Raeisi tells Macron

Khatibzadeh names security of Persian Gulf as Iran’s redline

Iran:

Raeisi, Macron hold talks

Javan:

Iranian nation’s rights should be ensured in any talks: Raeisi tells Macron in 1-hour phone conversation

Jomhuri Eslami:

Imminent summit of regional countries in Baghdad

Foreign Ministry Spox: Negotiations will surely be followed in the new administration

Kayhan:

Signs of Iran’s change in diplomacy; West has received the message

100k missiles ready for launch against Israel: ex-Zionist official

