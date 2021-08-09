Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 9

Asia

Iran’s export to Afghanistan shrinks 85%

Iran stands at 27th rank in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals

Impact of branding to strengthen export target markets

Ebtekar

Taliban target Afghanistan’s Kandahar Airport with rocket

Ettela’at

Lebanon to give firm response to Zionist regime’s foolishness: Nasrallah

Iran

Argentine’s Messi moves to PSG from Barcelona

Javan

Unprecedented siege of Zionist regime from six directions

Resistance gained deterrence against Israel after 33-day war: Nasrallah

US decline in international arena has started from Iraq: IRGC chief commander

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran’s response to any foolish move is ‘firm’: FM spokesman

Any diplomatic plan that could lift sanctions is strongly supported: Raeisi

Takhar province’s capital in Afghanistan falls to Taliban

Some US Republican senators say S Arabia behind 9/11 attack

Hezbollah brings dignity, guarantees security for Lebanon: IRGC cmdr.

Kayhan

US bombs hospital, school in Helmand under pretext of fighting Taliban

MA/