Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 8

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, August 8.

Aftab-e Yazd:

Leader thanks Iranian medalists in Tokyo 2020

Ebtekar:

Iran mission to UN: Documents on attack against Mercer Street foiled

Raeisi sets deadline for finalizing comprehensive transformation plan on dealing with pandemic

IRGC cmdr. vows ‘harsh’ response to any aggression

Etemad:

Judiciary chief visits Evin prison, talks with political prisoners

Ettela’at:

Olympics’ last gold medal for Iran snatched by Ganjzadeh

Resistance groups, regional officials voice strong support for Hezbollah

Raeisi to unveil comprehensive transformation plan on confronting Coronavirus next week

Iran: 

Ganjzadeh named third Iranian gold medalist in Olympics

Iran will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty

Javan: 

Iran’s top military commanders: Do not retest Iran’s power

Jomhuri Eslami:

UK, US’ green light to Taliban terrorists

Zionist media: Israeli regime surprised by Hezbollah response

Kayhan:

Iraqi Nujaba says ready to help Hazbollah confront Zionist regime

