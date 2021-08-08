Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 8

Aftab-e Yazd:
Leader thanks Iranian medalists in Tokyo 2020
Ebtekar:
Iran mission to UN: Documents on attack against Mercer Street foiled
Raeisi sets deadline for finalizing comprehensive transformation plan on dealing with pandemic
IRGC cmdr. vows ‘harsh’ response to any aggression
Etemad:
Judiciary chief visits Evin prison, talks with political prisoners
Ettela’at:
Olympics’ last gold medal for Iran snatched by Ganjzadeh
Resistance groups, regional officials voice strong support for Hezbollah
Raeisi to unveil comprehensive transformation plan on confronting Coronavirus next week
Iran:
Ganjzadeh named third Iranian gold medalist in Olympics
Iran will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty
Javan:
Iran’s top military commanders: Do not retest Iran’s power
Jomhuri Eslami:
UK, US’ green light to Taliban terrorists
Zionist media: Israeli regime surprised by Hezbollah response
Kayhan:
Iraqi Nujaba says ready to help Hazbollah confront Zionist regime
MAH
Your Comment