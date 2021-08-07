Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 7

Arman-e Melli:
JCPOA ready for end?
Asia:
Officials from 82 countries, 12 intl. organizations attended Raieis's inauguration
Aftab:
President's support for lifting sanctions
Fall of Kabul not dependant on Taliban-US agreement
Ebtekar:
Ghalibaf urges IPU to stand against US unilateralism
Tangsiri: Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz enjoying full security
Raeisi takes oath of office
Etela'at:
Iran's daily COVID-19 infections, deaths hit new record high
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli positions
Iran:
Foreign officials meet with Raeisi in Tehran
Diplomatic message to any adventuism against Iran
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Afghan war-torn people escape to Iran for fear of Taliban
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Raeisi: Sanctions must be lifted
Shahrvand:
US asks Iran to return to JCPOA talks in reaction to Raeisi's remarks
Kayhan:
Hezbollah responds to Zionist aggression by firing 20 rockets
