Aug 7, 2021, 8:37 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 7

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, August 7.

Arman-e Melli:

JCPOA ready for end?

Asia:

Officials from 82 countries, 12 intl. organizations attended Raieis's inauguration

Aftab:

President's support for lifting sanctions

Fall of Kabul not dependant on Taliban-US agreement 

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf urges IPU to stand against US unilateralism

Tangsiri: Persian Gulf,  Strait of Hormuz enjoying full security

Raeisi takes oath of office

Etela'at:

Iran's daily COVID-19 infections, deaths hit new record high

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli positions

Iran:

Foreign officials meet with Raeisi in Tehran

Diplomatic message to any adventuism against Iran

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Afghan war-torn people escape to Iran for fear of Taliban

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Raeisi: Sanctions must be lifted

Shahrvand:

US asks Iran to return to JCPOA talks in reaction to Raeisi's remarks

Kayhan:

Hezbollah responds to Zionist aggression by firing 20 rockets

