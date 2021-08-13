Herat-based diplomats of Iran in prefect health, safety

"Many reporters call me and ask about the health and safety of Iranian diplomats in Herat. Sorry, I can not answer their questions one by one," the Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a Friday tweet.

Iranian diplomats, like the diplomats of the other three countries in Herat, are in perfect health and safety and there are no worries, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote, referring to the situation of Iranian diplomats at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat, Afghanistan.

Mousavi had previously tweeted about the situation in Herat after the Taliban's advances to capture key Afghan provinces.

He said Herat was under the control of Taliban forces and the diplomats and staff of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat are inside buildings.

"We are in touch with the diplomats. The forces are committed to the safety of diplomats, and staff of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran", he wrote.

