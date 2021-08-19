Iran response to Zionists' threats painful: MP

The position of the Zionist regime in the world has never been so weak, the Iranian lawmaker said, adding, "All freedom-seeking people of the world know that what is happening in the Occupied Territories of Palestine is contrary to all human principles."

The Zionists are well aware that the Islamic Republic's response to their threats is painful, Moinuddin Saeedi added.

Because the Zionists have nothing in practice, they resort to media threats and propaganda, the Iranian lawmaker said.

A regime that has been repeatedly defeated by Lebanon's Hezbollah cannot threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran who enjoys many advanced point-to-point missiles, he added.

