Taliban governor, his comrades killed in Bamyan

According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, 18 have also been injured in the air attack.

The same report confirmed that 247 Taliban members were killed and 20 others were wounded in the past 24 hours in different parts of the country.

Afghan officials say the Taliban carry out suicide attacks in cities where they lose on the battlefield.

The Taliban have carried out widespread attacks in the provincial capitals of Herat, Kandahar, Helmand, and Takhar over the past few days.

