Five people killed in shooting in US state of California

A shooting and hostage-taking incident in the US State of California left five dead, "FOX 11" TV Network reported.

According to the report, shooting and hostage-taking incident took place in “Vasco” area of San Joaquin Valley in California, in which, deputy sheriff and four others were killed.

The city officials reported that suspect of the incident, who had been besieged, opened fire when special forces tried to approach the house.

In this incident, two deputy sheriffs were shot, one of whom died due to the severity of his injuries.

The shooter and three other people who were inside the house and were the victims of hostage-taking of the gunman were also killed.

Police say they have launched an investigation case into the incident.

While there is a lot of daily news about shootings in the United States and high death toll in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby is not allowing a law to be passed to restrict the carrying of weapons in this country.

MA/5267199