Reports of security incidents in Oman Sea 'suspecious'

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described as totally suspicious the reports of successive security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, warning against any effort to create a vicious atmosphere to pursue certain political goals.

Khatibzadeh at the same time reaffirmed Iran’s policy of establishing security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and said Iranian naval forces are prepared to provide support, if needed, to vessels that send distress signals while passing through the strategic waters of the region.

“In case of problems in navigation systems, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide assistance and investigate the matter closely,” he added.

He further expressed Iran’s preparedness to cooperate with the regional countries to boost maritime security and monitoring of naval transit routes.

RHM/MFA