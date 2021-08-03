Widespread fire breaks out near occupied Quds (+VIDEO)

Hebrew-language sources reported a massive fire in the forest area near occupied Quds on Tuesday afternoon.

The Zionist news website "Makan" reported that 15 firefighting planes and several fire brigades are present at the scene and are trying to extinguish the large fire.

According to the report, all residents in the village of Shoresh near the site of the fire, as well as a gas station were evacuated.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service in the Occupied Territories said in a statement that 9 fire and rescue teams are trying to put out a large fire that broke out in the forested areas of Shoresh, as well as to prevent the fire from escalating.

Fifteen firefighting planes are trying to put out the fire.

