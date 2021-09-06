Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme in Iran

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Department of Environment (DOE), as the National Designated Authority (NDA) of Green Climate Fund (GCF), partnered to bring together local, national and international stakeholders in a three-day workshop, the last one in a series of iterative events held under the project "Green Climate Fund Readiness and Preparatory Programme of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The GCF Readiness Project has contributed to the Low Carbon Economy and Climate Change Outcome of the current United Nations Development Assistance Framework and has been able to achieve all of its planned results over the past two years. The project focussed on empowering the NDA and strengthening capacity in the country. Moreover, different mechanisms, procedures, frameworks, and strategies were developed during the project’s lifetime.

“Throughout the implementation of this Project, FAO, as the delivery partner, has always stayed committed to providing its technical expertise, data and tools to support the country in its efforts to strengthen the national capacities to effectively access and efficiently manage, track and guide climate financing with particular attention to the requirements of the GCF,” said Mr, Gerold Bödeker, FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran in his workshop opening address.

Aligned with the objectives of this three-day workshop, requisite knowledge and skills were shared with the participants on four major topics, including Stakeholder Engagement, Women and Youth, Climate Finance Strategic Investment and Foundational Skills and Approaches for Pipeline Development.

FAO is the lead UN agency driving global efforts on sustainable and climate-smart agriculture, offers its technical expertise to member countries in support of their efforts to plan, have access to and implement GCF funding, as well as report on climate change-related adaptation and mitigation measures in agriculture.

