At least 164 people killed in severe flash flood in India

Severe rainfall in Indian state of Maharashtra claimed at least 164 lives over the past few days, ‘India Today’ reported.

According to the report, the flash floods also injured 56 people and left 100 others missing.

The Indian government has said it has relocated about 229,000 people to safe areas and aid is continuing in the flood- affected areas.

Also, due to heavy rains and landslides, at least 12 villagers have been trapped due to landslides in Mirgon village in Maharashtra state.

It should be noted that monsoon rains continue regularly in India from June to September and cause great loss and damage of life and property in this region every year.

In 2019, more than 1,900 people in India lost their lives due to floods and storms.

MA/5266299