At least 9 people killed in landslide in northern India

Following the severe landslide occurred in “Himachal” State in northern India, at least nine people were killed, Reuters reported.

According to the report, local sources said that the accident occurred following a sudden landslide on a road in Himachal, as a result of which several boulders fell on a moving vehicle, killing at least 9 passengers of total 11.

Two other passers-by are said to have suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Tibetan border police said the scene of accident took place near the village of “Basteri” in “Kinnaur” District of Himachal Pradesh.

The identities of passengers in the crashed vehicle have also been announced “tourists” who intended to visit the northern regions of India.

