Landslide in W. India kills 36 people, dozens missing

An Indian official announced on Friday that 36 people were killed in landslides following heavy monsoon rains in the west part of the country. There were fears that dozens more could be trapped under the rubble, AFP reported.

The nonstop rains, which trapped thousands of people in central Mumbai in Maharashtra, triggered three landslides in ‘Raigad’ District of the state on Thursday.

The heavy rains were unusual in Mumbai at this time of year. Mumbai must prepare itself for further casualties given forecasts of heavy rainfall over the next few days, Guardian quoted meteorologists as saying.

