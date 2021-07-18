At least 20 killed as heavy rain, landslides hit Mumbai

At least 20 people have died after they got trapped under the rubble of their homes in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning. A red alert has been sounded in the city and people have been advised not to venture out in the open.

A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Vikhroli area in the morning hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC, the city's municipal body, NDTV reported.

Fifteen people have been rescued from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area and nine people from Vikroli's Surya Nagar, officials said, adding that those injured have been moved to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Rescue operation is still on in both these areas as more people are feared to be trapped, the official said.

Mumbai recorded 176.96 mm rain between 8 pm and 8 am, officials said, adding that the eastern suburbs recorded 204.07 mm and the western 195.48 mm, respectively.

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.

Mumbai will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

