The Iranian national men's futsal team faced the Tajikistan national futsal team on Monday as their second match in the international tournament underway in Thailand.

The Iranians trounced the Tajikistan team 7-0.

The Iranian national futsal team defeated the Lithuanian team 5-0 in their first game in the friendly tournament in Thailand.

Iran will face Egypt for their third game at 12:45 Bangkok local time on Tuesday.

KI/5266029