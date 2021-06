The ninth edition of FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held in Lithuania from 12 September to 3 October 2021 with the participation of of 24 teams, including Iran.

The official draw of the competitions was held on Tuesday and Iran national futsal team learned their rivals.

Iran will play Serbia for their first match on September 14, the United States on September 17, and finally Argentina on September 20.

The Iranian squad are led by Sayed Mohammed Nazem al-Sharia.

