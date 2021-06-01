Iran export value of products to Iraq hits $11bn in five yrs.

Farzad Piltan broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran exported $11 billion worth of agricultural and food products to Iraq in the past five years, $3.7 billion of which related to the export of fresh fruits to this neighboring country.

Agricultural and food products including fresh fruits, processing industries, dairy products, pastries, chocolates and cereals, animal products, dried nuts, pharmaceutical, industrial and decorated plants accounted for about 30 percent of Iran’s total export share to Iraq from 2016 to 2020, he added.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 22,200,000 tons of import and export products, valued at $12.8 billion, were exchanged between Iran and other countries in the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (from April 21 to May 21), showing a 6.6 and 38 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

