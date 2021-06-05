Iran has 20%-40% annual growth capacity for trade with world

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Jamshid Nafar lashed out at the negligible current trade figures with regards to the high export capacity of the country and reiterated that trade and business activities of the country can be improved gradually provided that accurate and logical policies are adopted in this regard.

Turning to the trade and business growth of the country in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to May 21), he stated that spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country created serious problems ahead of trade-business activities of the country in a way that the country could not export its products to other countries due to the pandemic and since most border crossings were closed after the coronavirus global pandemic.

Unlike the previous year, the trade and business activities are on the upward trajectory, he said, adding, “For this purpose, we are witnessing considerable growth in exports affairs.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the JCPOA talks which is ongoing in Austrian capital Vienna and said, “Considering the fulfilling negotiations for the revival of JCPOA and positive atmosphere of the negotiations, it can predict that country’s exports will boom in the current year as compared to the previous year.”

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), some 22,200,000 tons of imports and exports goods, valued at $12.8 billion, were exchanged between Iran and other countries in the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (from April 21 to May 21) in the current year, showing a 6.6 and 38 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

