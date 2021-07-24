Araghchi appreciates Japan on vaccine donation

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs addressed the people and government of Japan in a tweet, saying, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan and the Japanese people. Thank you."

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made remarks following the arrival of the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan government to Iranians through the UN global “COVAX” vaccine-sharing program.

On Friday, the first consignment of the Japan-donated Astrazenka vaccine, consisting of more than one million doses, arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran.

