  1. Politics
Jul 24, 2021, 2:05 PM

Araghchi appreciates Japan on vaccine donation

Araghchi appreciates Japan on vaccine donation

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Following the arrival of the first consignment of the Japan-donated AstraZeneca vaccine, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs sincerely thanked the Japanese government and people.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs addressed the people and government of Japan in a tweet, saying, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan and the Japanese people. Thank you."

Araghchi appreciates Japanese nation on vaccine donation

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made remarks following the arrival of the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan government to Iranians through the UN global “COVAX” vaccine-sharing program. 

On Friday, the first consignment of the Japan-donated Astrazenka vaccine, consisting of more than one million doses, arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran.

RHM/FNA14000502000271

News Code 176471
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176471/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News