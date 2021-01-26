US continues interventionist support to protests in Russia

According to the White House Press Secretary, the administration of US President Joe Biden will keep all options on the table in its response to the arrest of Alexei Navalny, a pro-Western Russian opposition figure.

The Biden administration has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately release Navalny, along with the protestors.

Hypocrisy is the tool of American democracy, especially in the dangerous period of the Covid-19 epidemic, Russia's foreign ministry said in response to the US interventionist stance on the Navalny case in recent days.

This comes while the Russian Foreign Ministry has already submitted a formal protest after the US diplomatic mission in Moscow shared social media posts in support of unauthorized demonstrations for the release of Navalny.

"Russia strongly protested against the US embassy's social media posts," Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Russian TV network, adding that Moscow viewed these posts as "direct interference in our country’s domestic affairs."

Zakharova also accused some US media outlets of spreading "fake news" as part of attempts to promote anti-Kremlin demonstrations and said Russia would probe American IT companies over their "interference" in Russia's internal affairs.

Moscow has on several occasions warned the US embassy against encouraging and the promotion of unauthorized rallies in support of the detained Western-backed blogger.

