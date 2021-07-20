Amir-Abdollahian sympathizes with Europe on devastating flood

"We express our sympathy over the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by devastating floods in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We wish a quick recovery to those injured and success in rescue operations,” he added.

Heavy rain and flood in Europe caused widespread damages to the northern areas of Western Europe. The death toll is still rising and hundreds more are unaccounted.

