Jul 20, 2021, 12:56 PM

Amir-Abdollahian sympathizes with Europe on devastating flood

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Director-General of Iranian Parliament for International Affairs in a message on Tuesday expressed his sympathy with four European countries of Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands over the devastating flood.

"We express our sympathy over the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by devastating floods in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We wish a quick recovery to those injured and success in rescue operations,” he added.

Heavy rain and flood in Europe caused widespread damages to the northern areas of Western Europe. The death toll is still rising and hundreds more are unaccounted.

