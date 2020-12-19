Rouhani felicitates Qatar on National Day

In a letter to Emir of Qatar on Saturday, Rouhani offered him and the people of the country congratulations on the National Day of Qatar and expressed hope that Tehran-Doha relations would further deepen in all fields of mutual interest.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar have always had friendly and close relations. I am confident that this sincere relationship will continue to expand and continue in the future in the interests of the two nations by the cooperation and will of the two countries’ officials,” Rouhani said.

He further wished Qatari Emir health and success and the people of Qatar prosperity and felicity.

On 18 December 1878, Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani unified all the local tribes by combating external forces, such as the United Kingdom. The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

MR/FNA13990929000240