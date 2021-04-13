Militarism in region not to solve problems: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday, Rouhani reiterated that militarism in the region will not resolve problems facing ahead.

The only successful way to ensure security, peace and stability in the region is to resolve issues peacefully, he emphasized.

“We believe that militarism cannot solve problems of the region, so that presence of the Zionist regime is dangerous for the region,” Rouhani added.

Referring to the good cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Qatar in various political and economic fields, Rouhani stressed the need to develop and deepen relations and to use all capacities to advance economic and trade affairs.

