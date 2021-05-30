Baku backs offer of solution to Azerbaijan-Armenia border row

Azeri Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that "it had been impossible to delimit and demarcate the border with Armenia since the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces."

Azerbaijan stays ready to find a solution to the border delimitation with Armenia in a constructive manner, so Baku backs Russia’s proposal to set up a trilateral commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk, TASS news agency reported.

Now, after the end of fighting, Azerbaijan has begun installing its border infrastructure and is absolutely ready, and is going to resolve the border demarcation issue with Armenia in a constructive manner," Azeri prime minister continued.

According to Asadov, "In this regard, Baku has supported Russia’s proposal to establish a trilateral commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.".

MA/TASS