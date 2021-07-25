Rouhani to inaugurate 33 projects in free zones

As the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Hamidreza Momeni announced on Sun. 33 construction, production, and infrastructure projects will be inaugurated tomorrow, in the industrial free trade zones by the president via video conference.

According to him, the projects include 20 ones in the northwest of Iran, 9 projects in the southern islands, and four projects in a tourist island in the south of the country.

The projects are to be operated using 16.693 trillion rials and will create jobs for 1,049 people.

Rouhani inaugurated some energy projects via video conference on Saturday.

HJ/5265112