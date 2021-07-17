A ship catches fire in Lebanese port of Beirut

A fire broke out in the port of Beirut on Saturday, Arabic Russia Today reported.

The fire is said to have occurred on a ship in the port of Beirut.

Accordingly, no report has been released so far on the cause of the fire in the port of Beirut.

The latest news indicates that efforts are underway to extinguish the flames in the port of Beirut.

Lebanon witnessed a massive explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020.

The blast killed more than 190 people and injured 6,500.

