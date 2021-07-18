Fire breaks out in hotel in Karbala, killing one child

Iraqi media sources reported a large fire at one of the hotels in Karbala province.

The Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate also confirmed the news in a statement, announcing the rescue of dozens of passengers trapped in the fire.

It also said that one child had died and several had been injured.

Firefighters rescued 78 people after a fire broke out at the four-story hotel in a commercial neighborhood in downtown Karbala, the statement added according to Al-Sumaria TV.

