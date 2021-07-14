Vienna talks not yet produced positive results: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Wed. on the anniversary of the conclusion of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian said, “It has been for six years that JCPOA has inflicted heavy damages to the country. Not only none of sanctions imposed against Iran have been lifted, but also the number of sanctions has increased considerably.”

The number of sanctions imposed against Iran by the United States has increased from 700 during former US President Obama’s administration to 1,600, he criticized.

Nuclear talks have produced nothing but inflicting heavy damages to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

Criticizing Rouhani administration, the MP said that the current administration was thinking that the other side should solve country’s problems and they were constantly talking about negotiations and tying solutions of the problems to negotiations and agreement with Western countries but future government in the Islamic Republic of Iran should pay attention to country’s domestic potentials and capabilities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker addressed the next administration under the presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and stated that Raeisi administration must rely 90 percent on domestic capabilities and focus only 10 percent on JCPOA talks.

If sanctions are going to be lifted, all sanctions must be lifted but if the other JCPOA parties want to prolong negotiations for nothing, Islamic Republic of Iran should not procrastinate and must move towards maintaining interests of the country in nuclear sector, he emphasized.

MA/5256079