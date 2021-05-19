Thunderbolt in Bangladesh kills 16 people

In the wake of occurrence of lightning strike in Bangladesh on Wed., at least 16 Bangladeshi citizens, including a woman and four miners, were killed, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, lightning struck continuously in the last 24 hours in different parts of Bangladesh including Faridpur, Manikganj, Kishoreganj District, which, in addition to casualties, has caused a lot of financial losses in this country.

It should be noted that lightning is one of the natural phenomena in Bangladesh which occurs between April and June, which causes significant human and financial losses to the people of this country every year.

In recent days, Bangladeshi government has repeatedly warned of the danger of lightning in various parts of the country. However, it is said that lack of awareness of some citizens, especially in rural areas, as well as warming of sea level and rivers, has led to an increase in the number of lightning strikes in this Asian country.

MA/5216152