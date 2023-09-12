Heavy lightning, rain kill 21 in India

Lighting caused four deaths in UP till Monday while 15 persons died due to heavy rain. Two deaths due to drowning were also reported. Barabanki and Rampur recorded 320mm rainfall, the highest in the state in 24 hours from 8.30 a.m. on Sunday Times of India reports.

Roof collapses, cases of drowning, and deaths due to lightning were reported in parts of the state. Some localities in Lucknow faced waterlogging. In Barabanki, train movement was hit as rail tracks were flooded.

The relief commissioner’s office reported that 15 persons died due to heavy rain on Monday, including three in Hardoi, two each in Lucknow, Barabanki, and Kannauj, and one each in Amethi, Kanpur City, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur, and Muzaffarnagar.

Lightning strikes killed two persons in Pratapgarh and one each in Barabanki and Jalaun. One person in the Deoria and Hardoi districts died due to drowning. Barabanki and Rampur recorded 320mm rainfall, the highest in the state in 24 hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by Moradabad (270mm), Sambhal (210mm), Hardoi (170mm) and Hathras (160mm).

Kanpur and Kasganj recorded 150mm each, Kannauj 140mm, Budaun 130mm, Bahraich and Bijnor 120mm each, and Sitapur and Farrukhabad 110mm each.

The state Met headquarters located on the outskirts of Lucknow at Amausi recorded 93.9mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Relief commissioner GS Navin Kumar’s office added that flooding due to overflowing rivers had been reported from 173 villages in 19 tehsils across 10 districts.

"Districts in central UP, including Lucknow, are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday as well. The intensity of the rainfall will decline on Tuesday, but districts in the central UP are expected to receive moderate thundershowers. The rainfall activity will decline in the entire state from Wednesday onwards," said Mohammad Danish, senior scientist at the state Met department.

RHM/PR