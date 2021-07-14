Iran intelligence minister holds talks with Iraqi president

Iraqi President Barham Saleh met with Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi at the Iraq presidential palace in Baghdad on Wednesday, and the two sides discussed bilateral relations.

According to local Iraq media like Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network citing a statement by the Iraqi presidential office, the Iranian minister conveyed a message of condolences from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Iraqi people over the recent tragic fire incident in Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar province.

In the meeting, Salih and Alavi also discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries and its importance for the two friendly nations, as well as the development of these relations in all fields in line with mutual interests.

The Iraqi president, for his part, stressed the "depth of historical relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the need to widen the prospect for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Salih, meanwhile, pointed out that "Iraq is a powerful, secure, stable and sovereign state with balanced relations with the surrounding Arab and Islamic countries, and it is a factor of stability and a hub of the shared interests for the countries in the region, and it strengthens regional peace and security."

The president furthermore, thanked Iran for its supports, especially in the fight against terrorism and the ISIL terror group.

The Iranian intelligence minister, for his part, stressed the importance of strong relations between the two countries, and their nations, the Iranian Leadership's support for Iraq's security and stability, and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism, extremism and creating peace in the region."

