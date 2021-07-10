Iran, Lebanon discuss latest regional developments

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firuznia met and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday.

During the meeting, the general situation in Lebanon and the region and bilateral relations were discussed.

Lebanon is facing an economic crisis these days, especially the problem of fuel supply, and everyone is waiting for the formation of a new cabinet in this country.

In response to the US ambassador's remarks, the Iranian embassy recently announced its readiness to supply fuel to Lebanon on its Twitter account. "The arrival of Iranian oil tankers in Beirut does not require an agreement with the US ambassador. He should not interfere in the fraternal affairs between the two countries and the people of Iran and Lebanon."

ZZ/FNA14000419000604