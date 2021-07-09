Abdezadeh joins Spain’s Ponferradina

No detail of the contract has been revealed yet.

Reacting to the transfer, iconic footballer Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, father of Amir, wished success for his son. “I congratulate you son for you are getting closer to your dreams. You entered a better league in Spain where you always aimed. I have no doubt that you will shine in Spain with your efforts and God’s help and achieve your goals. Good luck,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Iran national team’s goalkeeper had joined Maritimo in 2017. Abedzadeh started his professional career in Orange County SC in the United States in 2011 and after a year he joined Iranian giants Persepolis.

The 28-year-old goalie was a member of Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

MAH/ 5253590