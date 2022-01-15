Iranian goalkeeper reportedly to join Spanish LaLiga team

On Saturday, the Spanish infobierzo website reported that Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh, who plays for the Spanish team Ponferradina, will probably be transferred to the Sevilla team.

Spanish sports journalist Alfonso Fernandez said in a post on his Twitter account that one of the Sevilla FC managers visited a training session of the Ponferradina team to watch Abedzadeh’s performance.

The infobierzo website also wrote that due absence of the main goalkeeper of the LaLiga team Yassine Bounou who is accompanying the national team of his country in the African Cup of Nations and the illness of the other Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović the team has faced difficulties and the club's managers are trying to employ another goalkeeper.

The Spanish website predicted that Abedzadeh will be transferred to at amount of € 3.5 million, and wrote, "Abedzadeh has received 14 goals in 19 games for Ponferradina. He had eight saves, and this could guarantee that the Iranian goalkeeper will be on sale in the winter market.

The Iranian goalkeeper left Portugal’s Maritimo for Spain’s Ponferradina in Segunda Division in July 2021.

