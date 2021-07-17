  1. Sports
Jul 17, 2021, 12:38 PM

Iran learns fate at 2021 Asian Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iran's national volleyball team learned rivals in the group stage of the 2021 edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship. 

The draw ceremony was held on Friday via videoconference. 

Iran, the reigning champion, has been drawn in Pool B along Thailand, Pakistan, and Hong Kong. 

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is due to take place in Chiba, Japan between September 12 and 19, 2021. 

Hosts Japan are in Pool A with India, Qatar, and Bahrain. Pool C consists of Australia, silver medallists at the previous edition, China, Sri Lanka, and Kuwait, with Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia in Pool D.

