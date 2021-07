The match between Iran and their powerful rivals Poland was held in Ariake Arena Stadium in Tokyo as the fifth match in Pool A on Saturday afternoon.

The match ended in five sets with a 3-2 win for Iran (18-25; 25-22; 22-25;25-22;17-15; 23-21).

The national men's volleyball team of Iran ended the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in 12 place on the 16-team table, while powerful Poland ended vice-champion after Brazil.

