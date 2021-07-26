  1. Sports
Iran volleyball crush Venezuela in Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian national men's volleyball team comfortably won against Venezuela in their second match in Pool A in the Tokyo Olympics Volleyball competitions on Monday.

The match between Iran and Venezuela vollyball was held in Tokyo's Ariake Arena .

After the five-set epic in their opening win over world champion Poland, Iran had a relatively comfortable outing in their second match against Venezuela, wrapping up a 25-17 25-20 25-18 victory to provisionally top Pool A with Japan playing later.

According to Reuters, Iran dominated on serve, made 10 blocks at the net and set up numerous spiking opportunities as Amir Ghafour top-scored with 16 points and Meisam Salehi had 13.

"Today, we controlled the game, we made less mistakes," the Iranian player Ghafour said.

