7th round of Vienna talks to be held in mid-August ‘likely’

Western sources claim that nuclear talks between world powers and Islamic Republic of Iran are unlikely to take place before the new Iranian president takes office next month.

The seventh round of Vienna talks is expected to take place in mid-August, Bloomberg News website quoted two officials close to the timing of the nuclear talks as saying.

Another European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that Tehran was expected to be ready to resume talks only after the inauguration of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the next president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is the latest estimate of start of seventh round of nuclear talks held in Vienna a few months ago to determine the status of implementation of the Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The Vienna talks over Iran’s nuclear standoff began in April 2021 with the aim of bringing the United States back to JCPOA and persuading Iran to suspend its measures taken in line with reducing its JCPOA commitments.

