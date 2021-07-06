New information about Ukrainian plane crash case

Providing new information about the Ukrainian plane that was mistakenly shot down by IRGC near Tehran in January 2020, Shokrollah Bahrami said the case is under investigation at the military court.

"Three days after the incident, due to the order of Ebrahim Raeisi, the then head of the judiciary, the investigation of the case began in the Tehran Military Court, and a judicial team was formed to investigate the case," he said.

"12 teams have investigated the crash under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Organization," he added, "and the prepared report has been confirmed by the affiliated countries."

"Also, six groups of experts under the supervision of the military court conducted investigations in various dimensions," Bahrami said.

"The crash was simulated in the presence of 40 experts by performing two flights, as well," he added.

"The flight's black box was uncoded in France in the presence of the representatives of all the affiliated countries," he said.

The ICAO has also approved the technical and expert review investigation procedure conducted by Iran, he noted.

The Iranian officials also said that $150,000 will be paid to the families of each of the victims of this incident.

He noted that there are 10 suspects in this case.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital on January 8, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

