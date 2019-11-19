Zarif congrats Hamas leader on forcing Israelis to accept ceasefire

In a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh on Monday, Zarif lauded the Palestinian nation and its resistance forces for forcing the Israeli regime to submit to its ceasefire terms after the regime launched a two-day assault on the Gaza Strip last week.

A day earlier, the Iranian foreign minister expressed Iran’s support to the Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s aggression in a phone talk with Leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh.

On Tuesday, November 12, the occupying regime of Israel launched an assault on Gaza Strip after assassinating senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata. At least 34 Palestinians, including eight children and three women, were killed while another 110 were also injured as a result of the ensuing Israeli attacks. Palestinian resistance forces responded by firing more than 450 rockets into Israel, effectively paralyzing Tel Aviv and many other vast parts of Israel. The fighting came to a halt on Thursday after Islamic Jihad announced that Israel had submitted to its ceasefire conditions. Tel Aviv has since violated the truce by carrying a number of airstrikes on the embattled enclave.

