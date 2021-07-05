AFC says 2021 ACL knock-out round to be held in bubble

Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing travel restrictions imposed across the Continent, the AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimise the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all players, teams, officials and key stakeholders, according to the press service of the AFC.

There will be no change to the Round of 16 matches. The Quarter-final and Semi-final matches (West & East) will be played in one (1) centralised venue as a single leg match. The Final match will be hosted in the West.

The AFC Executive Committee also approved the proposal for the AFC Champions League Quarter Finals and Semi Finals to be played in one centralised venue for the East and West Region respectively and agreed to open the bidding process for the AFC Champions League 2021 single-leg Final, which has been rescheduled to be held on November 23 (from the two-legged Final on 21 and 27 November 2021), to the Participating Member Associations (PMAs) from the West Region.

In addition, the AFC Executive Committee also approved the new club competitions calendar for the 2022 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup seasons.

Keeping in mind the continued risks and uncertainty of the pandemic and to ensure Participating Clubs are given sufficient preparation time, it was decided that the 2022 season will draw on the extensive experience of the successful and safe staging of the 2020 club competition season as well as the ongoing 2021 edition.

Therefore, the 2022 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup seasons will continue to be played in centralised venues, with the Knockout Stages also following the single-leg format of the current edition of both club competitions.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Tractor of Iran have advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

MAH/PR