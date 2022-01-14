Top Iranian football clubs officially kicked out of ACL2022

Two-time Asian Champions League finalists Persepolis from Iran will not play in the 2022 edition after having their licenses to participate withdrawn, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday, South China Morning Post reported earlier this week.

Tehran-based Persepolis, who lost in both the 2018 and 2020 finals of Asia’s elite club competition, are one of three Iranian clubs to have had their licenses revoked.

Also, Esteghlal, winners of the 1970 and 1991 Asian Club Championship – the forerunner to the Asian Champions League – and Gol Gohar Sirjan are the others.

The Twitter account of the ACL2022 had reported earlier that the Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC from Iran have now been declared ineligible to participate in the competition.

According to the draw released on Friday, the two clubs Sepahan Esfahan and Foolad Khuzestan will represent Iran in the ACL2022.

KI/IRINN