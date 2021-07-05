Azerbaijan links explosion in Caspian Sea to volcano

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) released a statement, rejecting the initial reports and said that there had been no accidents registered on offshore platforms.

"There were no accidents on offshore platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and work continues normally. If there is additional information, we will inform the public", the company stated, Sputnik reported.

​The country's Ministry of Ecology said that the incident is under investigation, and the preliminary cause is said to be a volcanic eruption.

The videos shared online show a large blast in the sea, with flames and smoke rising up from the waters. Some clips were filmed from the coastline, while others appear to have been filmed from an oil vessel.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan also made a statement in connection with the explosion. "During the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not register a single signal about incidents at the oil infrastructure or industrial facilities in Azerbaijan," the message says, according to Trend.

The ministry noted that at present, the Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists are studying video footage of the explosion in the Caspian Sea and are checking it.

