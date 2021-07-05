  1. Video
VIDEO: Aerial footage of volcanic eruption in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Latest aerial footage released by Azerbaijani media show the source of a volcanic eruption that happened on Sunday night in the Caspian Sea, near Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has shared footage of the territory where mud volcano in the Caspian Sea, occurred last night, APA reports.

The footages confirm that the accident is a natural volcanic eruption, not technogenic. State bodies stated that currently, the weather is windy and strong winds do not allow ships to approach the shore. As soon as waves decrease ships will leave for the area.

Dashli is an island formed as a result of a mud volcano. It is located between Salyan and Neftchala, 30 km from the coast.

