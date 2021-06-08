Sudan thwarts terrorist operations against some Arab states

Sudanese prosecutors office of fight terrorism and anti-government crimes arrested nine terrorists in Khartoum with the help of security and military intelligence.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network quoted Sudan's deputy counter-terrorism prosecutor, as saying that the arrests were made in cooperation with the security police and in coordination with the public intelligence service.

According to the Al-Khaleej Online website, the Sudanese official said that the detainees were accused of committing terrorist crimes in their country and that some of them had been entered into Sudan to carry out operations against Arab countries in the Persian Gulf after receiving the necessary training.

Noting that the detainees are members of Al-Qaeda, he said that they have different nationalities and some of them are on the UN Security Council list, and some of them are Tunisians and Chadians but have Syrian passports.

