Aparo's visit to Tehran in line with safeguard activities

Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards, is reportedly to pay a visit to the Iranian capital.

"@iaeaorg DDG Aparo will go to Iran next week. He's also a designated inspector," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote.

"The purpose of the visit is in line with routine safeguards activities in the context of the CSA. Although we are in continuous contact, but there is no pre-planned talks in Tehran during the visit."

The Wall Street Journal correspondent in Brussels, Laurence norman, tweeted on Sat. that "Some diplomats think that depending on the feedback the IAEA DDG gets in Tehran next week, there may be a report to Agency Board on these various incidents in coming days. That could spark a Special Board."

"As Reuters reported, inspectors are expected to get proper access to Natanz next week. Understand a senior IAEA official will also be visiting Tehran next week," he added in another tweet on the same day.

