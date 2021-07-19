  1. Technology
Jul 19, 2021, 6:09 PM

Sales of knowledge-based firms' product at a significant hike

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Vice-President for Science and Technology put the sales volume of products of knowledge-based companies at 350,000 billion tomans, showing acceleration of commercialization of ideas of Iranian scientists and researchers.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to a knowledge-based company based in Caspian Industrial Town in Qazvin, Sorena Sattari Vice-President for Science and Technology reiterated that sales volume of products of knowledge-based companies in the country increased considerably.

He put the current number of knowledge-based firms in the country at about 7,000.

The government is making its utmost effort to use all its facilities required for the development and growth of knowledge-based firms and IT parks, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari pointed to the plan of constructing Science and Technology Complex in Qazvin province which is underway and added, “Undoubtedly, the government will welcome operation of such project across the country especially in Qazvin province as an industrial town and will spare no effort in backing these plans in line with materializing their objectives.”

