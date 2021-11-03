Nine people killed in gunmen attack in Congo: Report

Gunfire was heard in several areas of the city from around 1:45 a.m., but the fighting appeared to have stopped by the afternoon, Reuters reported.

“Thugs and uncivilized people disturbed the peace of our fellow citizens in some areas of the city of Bukavu,” South Kivu province’s governor Theo Kasi in a statement.

Security forces killed six gunmen and arrested 36 others, while one member of the police and two soldiers were also killed, he said.

The city was last convulsed by fighting in November 2017, when the army clashed with troops loyal to a renegade general.

It should be noted that Bukavu city has been the scene of intermittent clashes between Congolese and paramilitary forces since 2017.

